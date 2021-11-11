On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

QUIZ: A time for remembrance

How much do you know about times of war?

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadians during times of war.

The day is a time of solemn observance as a way to prevent future wars from occurring.

To mark the day, here are a few questions about some of the wars that have occurred since Canada became a country in 1867 and on Canada’s military service.

Please use this quiz and this day as an opportunity to learn about past wars and to work towards becoming a peacemaker.


READ ALSO: Boy from Tulameen becomes soldier, officer, and wounded veteran – with no regrets

READ ALSO: British Columbians invited to help plant 30,000 flags at Canada’s largest veteran facility

READ ALSO: Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRemembrance Day

 

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Previous story
Tim Hortons partners with Justin Bieber in effort to appeal to younger consumers

Just Posted

Stabilization work is now complete at the Ten Mile Slide site on Highway 99 north of Lillooet. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Stabilization work at Ten Mile Slide on Highway 99 now complete

A plan showing the proposed commercial cardlock in Cache Creek. The entrance would be from Highway 1 and Old Cariboo Highway (bottom left), and vehicles would exit left onto Old Cariboo Highway at top right and turn left back to the highway. (Photo credit: Otter Co-op)
Cache Creek approves development permit for commercial cardlock

Flu vaccines are being offered through local pharmacies this year, and are free to almost all British Columbians. (Photo credit: neelam279/Pixabay)
No Interior Health flu clinics planned for Ashcroft or Cache Creek

A map showing the area affected by the Motor Vehicle Closed Area restrictions put in place in the region of the Tremont Creek wildfire east of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Motor vehicle access restrictions in effect in wildfire areas