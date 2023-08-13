Charlotte Verriere looks back as she races on a dog sled. Born in France, living in Canada’s North has been a dream come true for her. (Charlotte Verriere/Contributor)

QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

For many, dogs are constant and loyal companions

These are the dog days of summer.

This is the hottest time of year in the northern hemisphere. It is also a time to spend time enjoying the companionship of dogs.

How much do you know about dogs, and about the way these fine animals are portrayed in popular culture? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Cst. Matthew Lajeunesse and Pace, a German shepherd training to become a police dog in Sylvan Lake, B.C. (File photo)

Like many people, some animals like to dress up before they go out. (Morf Morford photo)

Mikki is one of the many dogs in Canada providing companionship to people. Do you know how many dogs live in Canada? (Kim Lawton photo)
