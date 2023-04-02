Calculating tax bills can be a complicated process. Do you know why income tax was introduced to Canada? (Image from Pixabay)

Calculating tax bills can be a complicated process. Do you know why income tax was introduced to Canada? (Image from Pixabay)

QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The income tax deadline is approaching. How much do you know about taxation?

Canadians are preparing for the income tax filing deadline on May 1.

Income tax is not the only tax paid by Canadians. There are also sales taxes, excise taxes, property taxes and more.

This is also the time of year when municipal governments must set their tax rates for the year, which affects property taxes.

While few if any enjoy paying taxes, the various levels of government in Canada collect taxes in order to provide services.

How much do you know about taxes in Canada. Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the royals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Conteststaxes

 

In Canada, taxes affect many purchases, including fuel for motor vehicles. (Black Press file photo)

In Canada, taxes affect many purchases, including fuel for motor vehicles. (Black Press file photo)

The 2023 income tax filing deadline is May 1. (Black Press file photo)

The 2023 income tax filing deadline is May 1. (Black Press file photo)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chinatowns in Western Canada evolve and renew, both within and outside tradition

Just Posted

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?

The Barrier RCMP is hosting an online survey as well as a meet and greet so the community can be part of determining strategic priorities for the detachment. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake RCMP)
Bloodied rug dropped off at Barriere detachment; RCMP appeal to public for clues

A vehicle incident has closed Highway 97 north of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Highway 97 reopened north of Clinton

Matt Pistell releases Lucky the Great Horned Owl, who he accidentally hit with his car in December, back into the wild on March 16 near Lac La Hache. (Murray Zelt photo)
Lucky the owl released back to South Cariboo months after Highway 97 collision with car

Pop-up banner image