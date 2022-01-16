Heavy snowfall and icy roads have made highway travel a challenge in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area. (Michael Briones - Black Press)

QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?

This winter, there has been no shortage of snow in Western Canada

Snow is a feature of winter in Canada, and in recent days, parts of Western Canada have been blanketed with freshly fallen snow.

Whether you love or hate snow, or are simply tired of digging out from a heavy snowfall, put your knowledge of snow to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Ice volcanoes are once again erupting at the shores of Okanagan Lake in Penticton on Dec. 29, 2021. (Monique Tamminga - Black Press)

Sanding trucks and snow removal equipment have been common sights during recent snowfalls. (Black Press file photo)

The first train crosses the new controlled, temporary at-grade level crossing of Highway 1 at Tank Hill north of Lytton on Jan. 14. (Photo credit: MOTI)
This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
Exton and Dodge Land Surveying Ltd.'s Doug Dodge, left, and Veronica Meister. (Monica Lamb-Yorski - Williams Lake Tribune file photo)
Properties destroyed by the Lytton Creek wildfire on June 30 are seen as a pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, produced by the same fire rises in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, August 15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
