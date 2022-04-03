Shane Koyczan has made a name for himself as a poet. His best-known work is To This Day, an anti-bullying poem. (File photo)

Shane Koyczan has made a name for himself as a poet. His best-known work is To This Day, an anti-bullying poem. (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about poems and poetry?

April is National Poetry Month in Canada

April is National Poetry Month in Canada.

The month is organized by the League of Canadian Poets and has been held each year since 1998 to celebrate poetry and its place in Canadian culture.

Whether you enjoy sonnets, modern poetry, song lyrics, limericks with the word “Nantucket” or other forms of verse, poetry offers something for everyone.

How much do you know about poets and poetry, in Canada and around the world? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Meet the Simpsons

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and cultureContests

 

Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen was a published poet. This picture shows Cohen in Toronto in 2006. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

Before becoming a singer-songwriter, Leonard Cohen was a published poet. This picture shows Cohen in Toronto in 2006. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

While William Shakespeare is noted for his plays, he also wrote some noteworthy sonnets. Do you know how many sonnets he wrote? (Pixabay.com)

While William Shakespeare is noted for his plays, he also wrote some noteworthy sonnets. Do you know how many sonnets he wrote? (Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

(Pixabay.com)

Previous story
PHOTOS: Turning the sod on the 100th annual Chilliwack Plowing Match

Just Posted

While on his daily morning coffee run, Saanich resident Robert Davies, 90, found a large sum of cash and reported it to the police, who were able to reunite the person with their lost money. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
Saanich senior discovers $1,600, ‘does the right thing’ by alerting police

A DriveBC image of the current conditions at the Coquihalla Summit. Heavy snow is expected to bring 25 to 40 centimetres of snow by Tuesday, April 5.
Winter storm warning issued for Coquihalla Highway, from Hope to Merritt

(B.C. Transportation)
Special weather statement in effect for Coquihalla Highway

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen overnight from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘Who would take life-saving tools’; New Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck, tools stolen