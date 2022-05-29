Do you know which area in Canada is the country’s primary tobacco growing region? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about tobacco?

May 31 has been designated as World No Tobacco Day by the World Health Organization. Are you ready?

The World Health Organization is encouraging people to quit using tobacco.

Since 1988, May 31 has been designated by the World Health Organization as World No Tobacco Day. The day is set up to encourage tobacco users to abstain from using tobacco products for 24 hours.

In Canada and in other countries, the percentage of smokers has been decreasing, but continued efforts are underway to discourage people from smoking, and to help tobacco users to quit.

In recognition of World No Tobacco Day, here are a few questions about tobacco. How many can you answer correctly?

Tobacco use has been declining in Canada. May 31 is the World Health Organization’s World No Tobacco Day. (File photo)

