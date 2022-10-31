While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct 31 is a time for candy, costumes and scary movies

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for costumes, candy and scary movies.

How much do you know about this day and the traditions that surround it? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHalloween

 

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Previous story
New poppy campaign initiatives seek to modernize the tradition of remembrance
Next story
PODCAST: B.C. product Paul McCallum boots his way into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Just Posted

Photographer Gary Winslow will be at the Cache Creek Halloween Kids’ Costume Party on Oct. 31 to take free pictures of all the attendees. (Photo credit: Gary Winslow)
Spooktacular Halloween fun this weekend from Lytton to Clinton

An artist’s rendering of the new Teck Emergency Department at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)
Construction starts on new Teck Emergency Department at RIH

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic is coming to Ashcroft's Heritage Park on July 22 for anyone who has not received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo credit: Interior Health)
Free influenza vaccines now widely available and easy to get

Open burning prohibition is set to expire for Kamloops Fire Centre Friday at noon on Oct. 28. (Black Press file photo) p
Open burning ban set to expire in time for Halloween within Kamloops Fire Centre