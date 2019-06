A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS

If you’re thinking about buying a lottery ticket, now is your chance with a record-breaking $65 million up for grabs in Tuesday’s Lotto Max.

BC Lotto said the introduction of the Tuesday draw is allowing jackpots to grow more quickly.

Tickets cost $5.

