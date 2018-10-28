REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Denman Island: Sailor gets surprise from humpback whale

Jodi Klahm-Kozicki said she came across a humpback whale while out on her 34-foot sailboat. Watch more >

Prince Rupert: Horde of zombies meet at courthouse

In plain daylight, a horde of zombies arrived at the Prince Rupert courthouse to walk through downtown core. Watch more >

Comox Valley: Youtuber exits homemade, air-tight ‘biodome’ after 14 hours

Kurtis Baute sealed himself into the airtight “biodome” to raise awareness about the impacts of climate change. Watch more >

Vancouver Island: Meet B.C.’s oldest lawyer

Constance Isherwood, 98, has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years. Watch more >

B.C.: 2018 Poppy Campaign begins

Beginning the last Friday of October, the annual Poppy Campaign runs until Remembrance Day and strives to raise funds to support Canadian Armed forces and the RCMP veterans. Watch more >

Have a cool video from across B.C. you’d like to share? Email Black Press Media reporter Ashley Wadhwani with ‘REPLAY’ in the subject line.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stompin’ Tom’s ‘The Hockey Song’ inducted into Hall of Fame

Just Posted

UPDATED: Highway 97 re-opened following vehicle incident between Chasm and Clinton

The 9.6 km stretch of highway has been cleared and traffic is once again moving in both directions

Cache Creek elects new mayor for first time in 28 years

Newcomer Santo Talarico becomes Cache Creek mayor

Barbara Roden first woman elected as mayor in Ashcroft

Honoured by voters’ trust and looking forward to taking Village to next level

Ashcroft councillors-elect excited about being elected

Council newcomers bring different skill sets and some bright new ideas

Susan Swan wins Clinton mayor race by one vote

Incumbent councillor defeats former mayor and two other contenders.

REPLAY: B.C’s best video this week

98-year-old Constance Isherwood has served her community as a lawyer for more than 67 years

Leicester helicopter crash: Soccer team owner killed

60-year-old Vichai is known for arriving and leaving the stadium in central England in his helicopter

B.C. synagogues hold vigil to mourn Pittsburgh shooting victims

11 people were killed when a gunman opened fire

B.C. entrepreneur selling ‘make-it-yourself’ kits for cannabis-infused candy

Justin Lloyd started Kickstarter campaign for The Edibles Kit

Canadians hold vigils in solidarity with Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims

A gunman killed 11 during a rampage on Saturday

B.C. privacy watchdog issues guidelines for legal cannabis sales

Be careful how much personal information you provide, watchdog says

Canadian researcher pinpoints burial site of officer from Franklin Expedition

The discovery added fresh information to the quest for details on the ill-fated search for the Northwest Passage

Police: Synagogue gunman said he wanted all Jews to die

11 people were shot during a Saturday service in Pittsburgh

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins rally behind city in wake of synagogue attack

The game in Vancouver on Saturday night began with a moment of silence for the victims of the attack

Most Read