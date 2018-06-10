A macaw named Clyde was among the birds rescued in 2016 from the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Dozens of rescued parrots awaiting adoption have found a new sanctuary via Craigslist.

About 70 cockatoos, amazons, macaws and other species have settled into a two-storey, five-bedroom home on a country road bordering farmland in Delta.

Jan Roberts, a spokeswoman for the Greyhaven Exotic Bird Sanctuary, says the rescue organization found the space online and has signed a one-year lease, but she hopes the birds will be adopted by the time the lease is up.

READ MORE: Loud, loving parrots at sanctuary can stay for now

READ MORE: World Parrot Refuge in Coombs is closed

She says the parrots have been through a lot since they were rescued in 2016 alongside about 500 others from the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island, after a woman who operated the facility died. She says they deserve to be “spoiled” at permanent homes.

The birds had most recently been living in an East Vancouver warehouse, but were up against the clock as the property was up for development.

Since the parrots left the Vancouver Island facility, most have either landed with other rescue groups or individuals willing to take on a large number, or been adopted by families across the country.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Friday’s Lotto Max offers $112M in prizes

Just Posted

Northern Health Authority expands medical bus use

Over 60 or have mobility chalenges? You can now travel on Northern Connections.

Some B.C. gas pumps run dry over issues at Edmonton refinery

Shortages affecting interior of B.C. and Alberta, linked to lengthy maintenance at Suncor

School District No. 74 trustees vote to close Lytton Elementary School

Approval of bylaw means Kumsheen Secondary will become K–12 facility.

Walhaschindig to feature cenotaph unveiling

New memorial will commemorate the Walhachin men who served in World War I.

Ash-Creek TV Society leaves TV behind to concentrate on radio

The society hopes to be able to play a bigger role in the event of future emergencies.

VIDEO: Eagle lands in trampoline enclosure

Vancouver Island family gets an unexpected visitor

Every parent fears the late night knock of a cop

The RCMP doesn’t drive to your house at 1:30 a.m. and take off its hat to tell you you’ve won the 6/49

COLUMN: For those about to snore…

Did you know that if you google ‘snoring’ you’ll get about 77,400,000 hits?

‘Special place in hell’: Trump’s top advisers accuse Trudeau of betrayal

Aides attack Prime Minister for what they saw as betrayal of U.S. president at end of G7 summit

Trans Mountain pipeline spill much larger than B.C. government first reported

Ministry of Environment says the spill volume has been revised to 4,800 litres from 100 litres

Justify’s Triple Crown run caps magical run for B.C. breeder

John Gunther, owner of Glennwood Farm in Kentucky, bred 13th U.S. Triple Crown champion Justify

Thousands of Canadian breast cancer patients could avoid chemo, according to study

Results are expected to spare patients from having to undergo rounds of chemotherapy

Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island

Hats fundraiser for paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player takes off

Alberta couple wanted to help Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed in the April bus crash

Most Read

  • Rescued B.C. parrots awaiting adoption find sanctuary via Craigslist

    About 500 birds were rescued in 2016 form the World Parrot Refuge on Vancouver Island