Sarah McLachlan introduces a performance by Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee Corey Hart at the Juno Awards in London, Ont., Sunday, March 17, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

Sarah McLachlan set to perform Canadian anthem as Raptors aim for title

History could be made at Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors

Sarah McLachlan will sing Canada’s national anthem on Thursday as the Toronto Raptors attempt to win their first NBA championship.

The league has announced the Halifax-born singer-songwriter will perform O Canada prior to Game 6 of the NBA Finals between the Raptors and Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena.

The American anthem will be sung by Pat Monahan of pop-rock act Train.

It is the last Warriors game at the Oakland, Calif., facility before the team moves to San Francisco. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Previous renditions of O Canada at the NBA Finals in Oakland have been met with mixed reviews.

Saskatchewan-born country singer Tenille Arts faced some backlash on social media after Game 3 as several people accused her of “butchering” the anthem by veering away from its familiar tune.

Walk Off the Earth, Burlington, Ont., band, divided audiences for Game 4 when the four members gathered around a triple-necked string instrument for an acoustic folk version of “O Canada.”

Longtime Toronto national anthem performer Doug Tranquada delivered the opening stanza to O Canada in Game 5 before letting fans at Scotiabank Arena take over on Monday night.

McLachlan, a Juno and Grammy winner, has a history of singing O Canada to usher in historic sports moments.

She performed the anthem at Canadian football team the BC Lions’ first game back at their newly refurbished home stadium in 2011. Two years later, she sang for the NHL’s Vancouver Canucks home opener.

READ MORE: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

READ MORE: Golden State Warriors star Kevin Durant undergoes surgery for ruptured Achilles

READ MORE: ‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trip to Cranbrook featured as prize on The Price is Right

Just Posted

McAbee Fossil Beds site ready to reopen to the public

Site was taken over by the Province and closed to the public in July 2012

Open houses will give residents chance to voice views on new Eco-Depot

TNRD will be answering questions, soliciting feedback about Ashcroft/Cache Creek Eco-Depot

BC Hydro scam targeting local businesses

Scammer claims to be on his way to businesses to cut the power unless payment is made

Ashcroft Village Council highlights

Dog park discussion, grant approval, Canada Day celebrations and more

Teams jockey for position as soccer season winds down

Year-end tournament is approaching quickly

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

Alberta woman charged after she allegedly tried to mail puppy and kitten

Pets were stuffed into cardboard box and had stamps on their heads

Woman being pushed off Vancouver Island cliff ‘didn’t happen as reported’: RCMP

Suspects no longer being sought in May 19 incident

RCMP bust ‘drug pipeline’ between B.C. and Alberta

Police allege a man from North Vancouver coordinated the supply of drugs from B.C.

So, ‘Dave from Vancouver Island’ has reunited with his travelling pals after 50 years

B.C. man meets friends in California; group backpacked in Europe in 1969

Langley rose honouring Bette Midler not for sale in B.C.

Though Langley bred, The Divine Miss M will be used for fundraising to restore New York City

COLUMN: From obesity to allergies, outdoor play is the best medicine for children

What is this fix-all simple solution? Playing outside.

U.S. man on trial in B.C. couple’s killings arrested through genetic genealogy

William Earl Talbott II is one of dozens of men authorities have arrested for old, unsolved crimes

B.C.’s dirty money strategy to be highlighted at meeting of ministers

The B.C. government says the meeting in Vancouver will highlight new legislative changes already underway

Most Read