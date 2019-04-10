‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Single Non-White Jacket Seeks Lost Partner. (North Vancouver RCMP)

North Vancouver police are asking the public to help make a “romantic reunion.”

Police issued a tongue-in-cheek news release Wednesday that looked like a personal ad for a “single non-white jacket.”

“You dropped me off on that rainy night, behind the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Fell Street in North Vancouver,” the release said. “But I think you still miss me. Because you left something valuable behind, in one of my pockets. Not a scarf or pair of socks, but something much more valuable. Maybe you just wanted one last chance to hold me?”

The jacket is described as “broad shouldered and nicely tanned,” with an astrological sign of Virgo, and that it’s seeking a Scorpio who wears a size XL.

“By my guess, you’re over 40 (but you don’t look a day over 29!). You know how to treat a jacket. You never labelled me and I loved you for that. You’re clean, but not a neat-freak.”

The news release writer even goes so far as to describe the jacket’s interests.

“I love long walks on the beach and candle-lit dinners. I’m not sporty, but I’m just as comfortable at a pub as I am at the symphony.

“I’m warm, soft, formal, and low-maintenance. I don’t like labels, so nobody can tell where I’m from. I’m well put together, and have never fallen apart in public. Smooth-chested. No back hair!”

The release does not say when the jacket was discovered, but if you’re the owner, your jacket is “missing you” and you’re asked to contact North Vancouver police at 604-985-1311.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vaccine wars: Social media battle outbreak of bogus claims

Just Posted

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Williams Lake company plans Interior bus routes

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Citizens of the Year honoured

Four people recognized for their contributions to our communities

A new bench will be dedicated at the Harmony Bell project

A time capsule will also be buried at the site to commemorate the event

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. criminal casino cash-outs fail to turn up in independent audit

Cheques show ‘no systemic pattern’ of money laundering at River Rock Casino

B.C. introduces law to require cars, trucks sold by 2040 be zero emission

The legislation would apply to new vehicles for sale or lease

‘Single non-white jacket’: RCMP write personal ad to find lost coat’s owner

A jacket with ‘something valuable’ in pocket was found behind North Vancouver Salvation Army

Edmonton woman quits Claire’s after refusing to pierce tearful seven-year-old’s ears

The company says it has reiterated and clarified its policy to all staff

Book-banning discussed as Chilliwack trustee’s motion on parental consent fails

‘This is Alabama time, and we should stay away from it,’ board chair argues

Ryan Reynolds-produced family game show ‘Don’t’ coming to ABC

Show is being described as both ‘comedic’ and ‘physical’

Search resumes for Merritt cowboy missing since January

Ben Tyner disappeared on Jan. 28

31 ducks found dead in Tsawwassen were malnourished

Environment Canada says birds died of natural causes, possibly because of poor weather

Most Read