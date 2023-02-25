People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway on Saturday, March 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

‘The weather got the best of us:’ Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway to stay closed

Warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous

The National Capital Commission says Ottawa’s Rideau Canal Skateway, the world’s largest outdoor skating rink, will not open this season due to warm temperatures.

The commission says it has been both assessing and getting ready for the affects of climate change on the internationally renowned winter tourist attraction for several years.

But this is the first time the weather has prevented the 7.8-kilometre stretch through Canada’s capital city from opening at all.

It says the latest tests showed the ice surface remained unsafe to skate on and that any more efforts to change the situation were unlikely to work.

It also says the warmer-than-usual temperatures, snow and rain caused the ice to be thin and porous.

On Feb. 2, the skateway had already experienced a record-setting delay in opening for the season.

Climate change

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Agassiz BC Hydro superfan, age 6, surprised with visit from line tech crew

Just Posted

Dawson Road Maintenance employee Grant Gray at the Dawson yard in Ashcroft. While on duty plowing Loon Lake Road in December 2022, Gray helped rescue a motorist who had gone off the road into the lake. (Photo credit: Dawson Road Maintenance)
Plow truck driver saves motorist in distress along Loon Lake Road

Income tax graphic, Monopoly game, no date, stock image
Community income tax volunteers are back to help with returns

A map shows the boundaries of the area being studied for improvements to highways and roads in and around the City of Kamloops. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Public invited to help shape future of Kamloops transportation

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library service and the Kamloops Film Society have teamed up to make free movie passes to the Paramount Theatre in Kamloops available to all library patrons. (Photo credit: Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)
Free movie passes for Paramount Theatre in Kamloops now available at all regional libraries