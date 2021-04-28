(VancityReynolds/Twitter)

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)

‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A famous Vancouverite is encouraging Canadians to get their vaccine with the ‘Get your shot’ campaign.

Ryan Reynolds posted a photo of himself in the campaign’s t-shirt on Wednesday (April 28) morning. Although Reynolds got his shot in California, he joined other famous Canadians in breaking down vaccine hesitancy. The campaign includes other famous Canucks such as Gurdeep Pandher, a Yukon man famous for his Bhangra dancing, six-time Olympic medallist Clara Hughes and doctors and health professionals from Canada’s BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People of Colour) community.

So far, just under a quarter of Canadians have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but just over two per cent have received both doses. Canada has seen struggles with deliveries and supply of its approved vaccines over the past several months but this week, provinces like B.C. opened up AstraZeneca clinics for people as young as 30 in hotspot zones. The age-based rollout of Pfizer and Moderna is currently booking appointments for people age 60 and up, as well as for people deemed clinically extremely vulnerable.

While the youngest people approved to get a COVID shot won’t get it until June, B.C. is asking everyone to register now.

READ MORE: B.C. to open up COVID vaccine registration to all B.C. residents 18+ in April

READ MORE: B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

READ MORE: ‘Not the time’: Feds decline to give new guidance to fully, partially vaccinated Canadians

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Just Posted

Members of the Ashcroft Art Club in 2019, including president Heidi Roy (back row, second from l) and Sidewalk Gallery curator Angela Bandelli (centre). (Photo credit: Submitted)
53rd Ashcroft art show going ahead with live and virtual shows

Artwork will be on display in the Sidewalk Gallery in Ashcroft and in an online show

Cache Creek Village office, date unknown. (Photo credit: Wendy Coomber)
Cache Creek public budget meeting taking place on April 29

Council went in-camera to discuss whether there would be a spring clean-up event

More safe access to the Thompson River will be one of the focuses of a Trails Working Group established by the Village of Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Mail-out survey coming for Ashcroft Trails Master Plan

Residents can have their say about trails in the village and how they would use them

Historic Ashcroft sign, 2006. Photo credit: Journal files
Ashcroft to develop communications strategy to aid transparency

Village to look at additional methods of getting the word out about projects and activities

An artist’s rendering shows the new patient care tower at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, which is set to open in summer 2022. (Photo credit: Royal Inland Hospital Foundation)
A market, music, mandalas, dinner, dancing and more coming up

There’s something for almost everyone coming to our region in the next few weeks

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

The SASCU Recreation Centre is serving as a COVID-19 mass immunization clinic. (File photo)
Volunteer staff at Shuswap vaccination clinic replaced by paid out-of-town workers

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo questions how and why volunteers relieved of duties

On March 27, 2021, Salmon Arm’s Auldin Maxwell smashed his own Jenga stacking world record with a tower of 1,400 blocks supported by one vertical brick. (Contributed)
Young Salmon Arm Guinness World Record breaker helps raise autism awareness

Auldin Maxwell breaks own Jenga stacking record with 1,401 block tower

Most Read