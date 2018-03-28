Facebook - Christopher at the Capilano Suspension Bridge Park

Travelling pig visits Vancouver

Christopher the Travelling Pig enjoys himself in Vancouver and Whistler

He has been to Montreal, Las Vegas and most recently Vancouver.

Christopher the Travelling Pig made quite the mark on the Lower Mainland when he partied it up for St. Patrick’s Day at the Fairmont Hotel and enjoyed a cup of hot chocolate at Whistler ski resort.

RELATED: Animals hopping for Easter

The Vietnamese mini-pig has been trotted about the globe after he was adopted by his now loving parents. Originally abandoned by his former owners, his new parents took him and offered him a very glamours lifestyle.

So far this little piggy has travelled more than 25,000 kilometres and has over 15,000 followers on Instagram.

Christopher’s parents Marilyn and Jonathan Duguay say their little piglet loves meeting new people and is always seeking new adventures.

Adopted at the age of four-and-a-half years old, Christopher has many talents from painting pictures and helping to educate people on pig adoption.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Animals hopping for Easter
Next story
Most people in B.C. say landlords should be able to reject tenants with pets: poll

Just Posted

DFO opens dialogue with MP

Nathan Cullen concerned over public tensions as fisheries plan hashed out

An act of kindness helps Loon Lake residents

A load of donated wood will help keep full-time reisdents warm.

Ashcroft Curling Club ends season on a high note

Traveller’s Club Playdown saw 13 teams competing, with Kamloops clubs coming out on top.

Flooding is the new fire, so be prepared

As flooding increases, homeowners need to take steps to mitigate damage.

Local News Briefs: Prescribed burns taking place near Lytton

Plus a freeze on FortisBC rates, a new scam doing the rounds, and more.

Cops unveil 10 most common things stolen from cars in B.C.

Police, ICBC and the provincial government kick off new campaign to curb auto crime

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Cancer leading cause of death for firefighters, B.C. study finds

University of Fraser Valley researchers looked at 10 years of data tracking firefighter injuries

Elderly man went missing on a BC Ferries vessel Thursday night

The man is believed to be from Victoria and police are now involved

Widow of Orlando gunman acquitted in nightclub shooting

Prosecutors had argued Salman and her husband scouted out potential targets together

Lillehammer backs out of 2026 Winter Olympics

The decision leaves the door open for five other countries, including Canada

Teen sleeps in WW1 trench for social studies project

The idea is to recognize the ordeal soldiers faced and understand the sacrifices they made

Canucks hold on to best division-rival Oilers 2-1

Gagner and Pouliot tally for Vancouver in win over Edmonton

B.C. suspect in attack of man with autism released on $25,000 bail

Former Abbotsford man Parmvir Chahil must remain in Ontario

Most Read