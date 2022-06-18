A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library on Feb. 6, 2019. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is International Yoga Day. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

A group of moms and their babies took part in Baby Yoga at the Sardis Library on Feb. 6, 2019. Tuesday, June 21, 2022 is International Yoga Day. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of June 19 to 25

International Yoga Day, Take Your Dog To Work Day, Onion Ring Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In June, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Audiobook Month and Soul Food Month.

Here are some of the things people are celebrating this week:

Sunday, June 19: World Martini Day, World Sauntering Day, Turkey Lovers’ Day, World Sickle Cell Awareness Day.

Monday, June 20: Ice Cream Soda Day, Vanilla Milkshake Day, World Refugee Day.

Tuesday, June 21: International Yoga Day, Go Skateboarding Day, World Giraffe Day, World Music Day.

Wednesday, June 22: World Rainforest Day, Kissing Day, Onion Ring Day, Positive Media Day.

Thursday, June 23: International Widows’ Day, Typewriter Day, International Women in Engineering Day.

Friday, June 24: Take Your Dog To Work Day, Swim A Lap Day, International Fairy Day.

Saturday, June 25: Global Beatles Day, Catfish Day, Colour TV Day, Please Take My Children To Work Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sports media legend ‘The Moj’ joins Black Press Media’s podcast team

Just Posted

Crews work to repair the Coquihalla at Kingsvale Bridge, which is about 38 km south of Merritt, on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)
Permanent repairs for Coquihalla Highway to begin this summer

A Central Cariboo Search and Rescue truck was stolen in April from inside the SAR team’s hall in Williams Lake. The truck has since been returned but the tools critical for saving lives are still missing. Pictured above, CCSAR members drove the new truck in a salute to health care workers past Cariboo Memorial Hospital in September 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue chief makes plea for return of stolen life-saving tools

(from l) Cache Creek firefighters Al Wiens, Tom Moe, and Alana Peters will be taking part in the Fire Fit Challenge in Spruce Meadows, Alberta on the weekend of June 17. They’re pictured here at the start of Skip’s Run in Ashcroft on June 5. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Four Cache Creek firefighters heading to FireFit Championships

The Cache Creek Thrashers U13 girls’ softball team is all smiles after a win during a tournament at the Chief Scott ballfields on the Ashcroft Reserve on June 11. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek Softball Association a big hit with kids and parents