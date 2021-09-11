Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 12 to 18

Eat an Apple Day, Collect Rocks Day, Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are unofficial (and often weird and entertaining) holidays celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to celebrate each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In September, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Sourdough September and Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Here are some of the unofficial holidays for the coming week:

Sunday, Sept. 12: Hug Your Hound Day, Grandparents’ Day, Chocolate Milkshake Day, Video Games Day.

Monday, Sept. 13: Celiac Awareness Day, Peanut Day, Boss/Employee Exchange Day, Kids Take Over the Kitchen Day.

Tuesday, Sept. 14: Cream-filled Doughnut Day, Colouring Day, Eat a Hoagie Day.

Wednesday, Sept. 15: Make a Hat Day, World Afro Day, Double Cheeseburger Day, International Dot Day.

Thursday, Sept. 16: Collect Rocks Day, Teenager Workout Day, Stepfamily Day, Guacamole Day.

Friday, Sept. 17: Concussion Awareness Day, Grenache Day, International Country Music Day.

Saturday, Sept. 18: Eat an Apple Day, International Red Panda Day, Locate an Old Friend Day, First Love Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

