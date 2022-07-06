VIDEO: Adele says she was a ‘shell of a person’ after canceling Vegas residency

After cancelling her Las Vegas residency, Adele says she was “a shell of a person” for a couple months.
“I just had to wait it out and just grieve it,” said Adele, in interview with “Desert Island Discs” on BBC Radio 4.
“I guess just grieve the shows and get over the guilt, but it was brutal.
In tears, Adele announced the cancellation of her residency one day before the concerts were to commence back in January.
The singer said she “definitely felt everyone’s disappointment,”and was “devastated” and “frightened about letting them down.”
