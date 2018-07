The popular Canadian game show host says he’ll likely call it a career when his contract is up

This TV game show host says he is likely to retire from Jeopardy! in 2020.

Answer: Who is Alex Trebek?

Trebek, 78, told Page Six on Monday that he will likely retire from the job he has held since 1984 when his contract expires in a few years.

The host, who was born in Sudbury, Ont., said he even has a couple of ideas for a replacement.

