A bear showed up as a runner was gearing up for a job at Burnaby Lake Park. (kmwhitter/Twitter)

VIDEO: Bear interrupts man’s run in Metro Vancouver park

Bear has been spotted multiple times at Burnaby Lake Park

A runner got more than he bargained for when he spotted a bear on a run in a Burnaby park this week.

In a post shared Tuesday (July 6), Twitter user @kmwhitter said he was “heading for a run at Burnaby Lake when wildlife impedes the journey.”

The bear appeared to wander around boardwalk for a bit before hopping up on its back paws to look out over the railing.

According to Burnaby Lake Park, there have been a few recent bear sightings in the park near the Rowing Pavilion, the Wildlife Rescue Association building and now on the boardwalk.

The park is asking people to take care if they spot a bear with a few tips:

  • Never surprise a bear: make noise, talk loudly or wear a bear bell.
  • If you see a bear, stay back 100 metres
  • Never approach a bear and change your route.
  • If you encounter a bear, stay calm and slowly back away.
  • Help others stay safe by letting them know if there is one ahead so they can change routes.
  • Ensure your pet is on a leash.
  • Report your sighting to WildSafeBC.

