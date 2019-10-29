VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

As people prepare to dress up for Halloween, some may even decide to buy a costume for their furry companions.

Although our pets usually comply, professor Alexandra Horowitz believes they might only be doing so for our benefit.

According to Horowitz, the wolf-like ancestors of dogs would use “body covering” as a form of reprimand.

It’s because of this that dogs maybe genetically disposed to believe a costume is a form of being corrected.

Horowitz suggests watching for any signs of duress in order to make sure your pet is as comfortable as possible.

If they’re unhappy with what they’re wearing, try to ease their stress by choosing a less constrictive costume.

PHOTOS: Surrey ‘spider house’ scares up fun in Cloverdale

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show
Next story
Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Just Posted

Special weather statement issued for Interior; strong winds, rain expected Thursday night

Winds gusting to 80 km/hr expected

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Bonaparte First Nation man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

Frustration at the fore at Interior Health public meeting

Residents voiced concerns about Emergency Department, staffing, service provision, and more

Friends of Hat Creek Ranch Society say they’re looking for certainty on site operations from BC Heritage Branch

The future of the Historic Hat Creek Ranch site rests in the… Continue reading

Extra numbers lead to big win for Cache Creek couple

William and Sandra Morgan recently won $500,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw

VIDEO: Does your dog hate wearing a Halloween costume?

Try a less restrictive one, experts say

B.C. to overhaul emergency procedures for wildfires, floods

Province to begin consultation tour and work with municipal and Indigenous communities

Los Angeles wildfire forces residents, celebrities to flee

At least eight homes were destroyed and six damaged in the LA-area blaze

Many Canadians voted strategically to stop a party from winning: poll

Overall, 57 per cent said their vote was based on their political convictions

Canadians get a D in physical activity: report card

Many Canadians don’t get the 150 minutes of moderate to vigorous activity per week

A Halloween memorial for B.C. teen who died of apparent drug overdose

Grandfather of Langley’s Carson Crimeni called pumpkins a ‘perfect’ tribute

Miller nets 2 as Canucks lay 7-2 drubbing on Panthers

Vancouver boosts record to 7-3-1

VIDEO: Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel to come to Vancouver boat show

Twiggy, along with her trusty lifeguard Rusty, will be performing a variety of tricks daily

Alberta babysitter drops human rights complaint against kids’ father

Man had alleged that two parents discriminated against him based on age, gender, family status

Most Read