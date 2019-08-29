Federal leader of the NDP Jagmeet Singh and MP Richard Cannings celebrate after a Penticton Vees goal in the pre-season game against the West Kelowna Warriors. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

VIDEO: Hockey talk with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh

The leader of the federal NDP named his favourite teams, player, and hopes for the Stanley Cup

By Brennan Phillip, Western News Staff

Black Press Media’s Penticton Western News caught up with federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh at the Vees game on Wednesday night to ask him a bit about hockey.

Born in Toronto, the representative of Burnaby is split between having the Canucks and Maple Leafs as favourite teams. They’re his hopes for the Stanley Cup this year too.

“It’s got to be either the Maple Leafs or the Canucks, that’s it,” said Singh. “All the way, let’s do this.”

As for his favourite player? It’s Halifax-born Sidney Crosby.

“I like the resilience of Sidney Crosby,” said Singh. “A Canadian guy who’s playing at an incredible level, captain of the Penguins. Someone who’s kinda recovered through a lot of injuries, and kept on pushing through.”

Singh is Penticton to help kick off local MP Richard Cannings’ re-election campaign.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Some practical tips to manage anxiety and stress in post-secondary education

Just Posted

Second drag racing event at Cache Creek brings out plenty of racers and spectators

A few showers on Sunday weren’t enough to keep people away

Ashcroft council meeting highlights: new pathway wanted, museum grant, and more

Pathways to Wellness Task Force looks at the construction of a community pathway in Ashcroft

Ashcroft woman rides with Team Wayne to support BC Lung Association

Annual Bicycle Trek raises funds for the one in five Canadians affected by lung disease

Ashcroft Art Club prepares the canvas for a new season

New members are always welcome as group enters its 53rd year

Semlin wildfire east of Cache Creek is now listed as being held

Crews remain on site to patrol and do mop-up work

Scheer says Liberals deflecting from scandals with abortion, same-sex marriage

Conservatives had been expecting Andrew Scheer’s record to be an issue for them during the campaign

Tribunal rejects B.C. man’s claim he was banned from yoga studio due to sex addiction

Human Rights Tribunal rules ‘no reasonable prospect’ that Erik Rutherford’s complaint would be proven

History made: Drone successfully takes prescription drugs to B.C. island

Drone carried pharmaceuticals from Duncan to Salt Spring Island

B.C. man denies he made plans to kill himself on day his daughters were killed

Andrew Berry has told his trial he owned thousands of dollars to a loan shark

Grief, anger as family mourns Langley teen who died of apparent overdose

A funeral remembered Carson’s fun-loving life and called for change in the community

Provincial pot: Should all B.C. cities get the same piece of the tax revenue pie?

Reporter Nick Laba’s third and final instalment in his series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Province launches sexual violence prevention campaign at B.C. universities, colleges

The B.C.-wide initiative will include messaging across social media platforms, campus pubs, media

Federal, provincial governments sign deal for electrification of B.C. energy sector

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Premier John Horgan in Surrey for the announcement

B.C. First Nation gets $16M to protect site of proposed ski resort

$16M will create an Indigenous protected area

Most Read