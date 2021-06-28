VIDEO: Mama bear and cubs escape the heat by taking a dip in a B.C. pool

If you think you’re having a hard time during the heat wave, just imagine being a being covered in thick black fur.
That’s a situation a mother bear and her cubs found themselves in but the resourceful animals still managed to find a way to cool off.
A video posted to social media by Coquitlam resident Lyle Jeffrey showed the bear family taking a dip in his pool.
Mama bear and her two cubs coming over for a dip in the pool to cool down during the heat wave! @GlobalBC @DailyHiveVan #HeatDome pic.twitter.com/b0ITiCuueM
— 𝐋𝐲𝐥𝐞 𝐉𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐲 ✌️ (@MrKush604) June 27, 2021
