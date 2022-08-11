Video: Okanagan sky lights up after thunderstorm

Vanessa Kizyma
Taylor Selby Robinson
Dena Grebinski
Dena Grebinski
Stephan Muhlbauer

The Okanagan got lit up Wednesday night after a thunderstorm rolled through the valley.

Lightning crackled through the region from Penticton to Vernon for several hours starting at about 8:30 p.m.

Many took the opportunity to get out their cameras and snap pictures of the light display as the Okanagan was treated to a summer storm.

Environment Canada is forecasting another thunderstorm to hit the Okanagan on Thursday. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for a large part of B.C. on Thursday afternoon, including the North, Central and South Okanagan, as well as the Shuswap.

If there is heavy rainfall in the region it could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, they added. Friday is also expected to have showers in the afternoon with a risk of a thunderstorm, said Environment Canada.

Do you have a photo or video of last night’s storm? Send it to okanagan@blackpress.ca.

READ MORE: Southern Interior impacted by smoky skies

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Environment Canada weatherOkanaganStorm

Previous story
Treasure hunting robot showdown tests UBC students’ technical prowess
Next story
CRA says it has $1.4 billion in uncashed cheques sitting in its coffers

Just Posted

(Photo - Rosie Ann Peters/Facebook)
Highway 1 remains closed due to mudslide outside Lytton

The Minaberriet Creek 2 wildfire (at centre with smoke) was discovered on Aug. 6, 800 metres from the original Minaberriet Creek wildfire (burned area at top right) from July 28. (Photo credit: BCWS)
2022 fire season well behind 2021 in terms of hectares burned

Cory Gallant (c, with Roland Beaulieu and Remi Arsenault) will be playing at the Country in the Park concert in Ashcroft on Aug. 19. (Photo credit: Mike Bernard photography)
Country in the Park concert brings back barn dance spirit

Staff and volunteers at the Clinton Museum served up some World War II-era food at an event on July 17. (Photo credit: Clinton Museum)
Clinton Museum offering visitors a literal taste of history