VIDEO: San Diego Zoo says farewell to last 2 giant pandas

Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring

The San Diego Zoo is saying goodbye to two big, furry superstars.

The zoo on Saturday began a three-week farewell celebration for its last two giant pandas. Bai Yun, a 27-year-old female, and her 6-year-old son, Xiao Liwu, will be sent to China this spring.

A male, Gao Gao, returned to China last October.

For more than two decades the zoo was part of an international effort to save the panda species, which at one point was on the verge of extinction and is now listed as vulnerable.

Several cubs were born at the zoo, helping to repopulate the species.

There are now nearly 2,000 pandas in China.

READ MORE: Giant panda family makes its Calgary Zoo debut

VIDEO: Tumbling pandas dominate the internet

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
John Oliver’s Mike Pence parody book among most ‘challenged’ works
Next story
PHOTO: Moose on the loose in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Big Bar Ferry back in the water

When water is low or icy, an aerial tramway operates instead

Mudslide travel advisory protocol unique to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton area

Protocol appears to be more cautious than in 2018

Williams Lake company plans Interior bus routes

Adventure Charters will operate from Prince George to Surrey and Williams Lake to Kamloops

Ashcroft/Cache Creek Rotary Citizens of the Year honoured

Four people recognized for their contributions to our communities

A new bench will be dedicated at the Harmony Bell project

A time capsule will also be buried at the site to commemorate the event

Trudeau’s threat to sue Scheer is about demanding truth in politics

Justin Trudeau is not saying if he intends to make good on it

Lawyers spar over evidence admissibility at child bride trial

Records seized at a religious compound in Texas in 2008 at issue for Bountiful man on trial

B.C. to fight ticket scalpers with new regulations and no more bots

Public consultation on the issue last year received 6,500 responses

Rodent Rankings – do you live in one of B.C.’s rattiest cities?

Vancouver, Victoria and Burnaby are the three rattiest urban areas in B.C.

250 Dungeness crabs illegally dumped off B.C. highway

Fisheries Act prohibits the waste of any fish that is suitable for human consumption.

China stowaway: Cat found in shipping container in Prince George

Container had been loaded nearly a month earlier in the southeastern China city of Shenzhen

B.C. prepared if Alberta shuts off fuel supplies, David Eby says

If B.C. continues pipeline battle, ‘we’ll finish it,’ Alberta’s Jason Kenney vows

B.C. lawsuit over Andy Warhol’s art of Wayne Gretzky moves ahead

A Vancouver-based fine art dealer made a deal with Warhol for rights to artwork in 1983

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex crimes to plead guilty

Luke Strimbold faces a total of 29 charges involving six boys, from May 2009 to July 2017

Most Read