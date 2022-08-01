Visiting the Cariboo this summer? Check out these scenes and attractions

These trails, museums, and attractions are there to make sure your visit to Cariboo is fun, exciting

The province of B.C. has many rural areas that, unfortunately, can get overlooked when deciding on where to go for summer vacation. If this doesn’t apply to you, and you are interested in going somewhere smaller, more quiet, yet still fun and exciting, then Cariboo is the place for you. Within the region, it includes cities 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Quesnel.

Here are the top 10 things to do Cariboo this summer:

1. Tourism Discovery Centre

The central hub of tourism in Williams Lake, the centre offers information on attractions, events being held, and any and all matters regarding tourism. Before you set on your adventure into the great region of Cariboo, make sure to stop by so you know where to go and get your questions answered.

2. 108 Mile House Heritage Site

The heritage site is a local museum that is dedicated to preserving the rich history of 100 Mile House while also promoting education and enjoyment of the local history and cultural artifacts. The site also hosts events for anyone wanting to book the venue for a wedding, or even holiday events like Canada Day.

3. Clinton Museum

Originally built to function as a school in 1892 and became a museum in 1951, the mission is to be promote and preserve the rich and diverse history of Cariboo. Current exhibits include the yard, and the barn which feature replica machinery from the 1800’s such as a freight wagon.

4. Scout Island Nature Centre

Operated by by the Williams Lake Field Naturalists in cooperation with the The Nature Trust of British Columbia and the City of Williams Lake, this nature centre offers a natural place to view wildlife and plants. It also offers nature education, and conserve wildlife habitat, vegetation and natural values. If you enjoy anything to do with nature, this is definitely for you

5. Pinnacles Provincial Park

The Pinnacles Provincial Park sits on approximately 306 acres of pine forest overlooking Baker Creek. Easily accessible from Quesnel, the park is free and includes many trails that are easy to hike with views that will leave you stunned.

6. Bakerville Brewing Co

Feeling a little thirsty? Bakerville Brewing Co is here to solve that with their vast collection of locally brewed beers that you can’t get anywhere else. The brewery is named after the founder of the historic town, William “Billy” Baker and has it’s own tasting room where not only can you sample craft beers, but also enjoy locally sourced pizzas, as well as wine, cider, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

7. Museum of the Cariboo-Chilcotin

This museum’s mission is to support, encourage, and conserve many of the heritage properties and sites in the Williams Lake and Cariboo Chilcotin regions. It also houses a large collection of Indigenous artifacts to show of the great history of the First Nations in the area. On top of all this, make sure to bring your best cowboy hat and boots as this museum is also the site for the B.C. cowboy hall of fame. Admission to the museum is free for all.

8. Flying U Ranch

Established in 1849 by an initial crown grant made by the Queen of England herself, it is Canada’s oldest continually running ranch. The ranch hosts a variety of activities that will help you explore your outdoors side such as canoeing, horseback riding, tubing, and even archery lessons. The ranch’s rates are offered through different packages.

9. Gold Rush Trail

Cariboo has a long history of gold mining that goes all the way back to 1857 and became part of the area’s trading industry along with other food and goods. The trail begins at the Fraser river and makes its way north to Barkerville historic town and park. On the way, you’ll see trading routes that were used by Indigenous people over a century ago.

10. Williams Lake River Valley Trail

Stretching over 12 km, this trail features various loop trails along the river like a snake that goes through dry douglas fir forests, open grasslands and incredible geological features. The trail is great no matter how you want to go through it; horseback, walking, biking, and running.

