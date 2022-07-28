World’s top physicists to be in B.C. this summer to bring down science’s greatest mystery

The Quantum Gravity Institute could be the start of time travel, quantum devices or clean energy

The world’s top physicists will gather in Vancouver this August to launch a Quantum Gravity Institute that could significantly advance our understanding of physics and gravity.

The goal is to discover the theory of quantum gravity, one of science’s greatest mysteries.

“Discovering the theory of quantum gravity could lead to the possibility of time travel, new quantum devices, or even massive new energy resources that produce clean energy and help us address climate change,” said Philip Stamp, a professor at the University of British Columbia.

The conference will take place between Aug. 15-19, and will welcome two dozen of the world’s top physicists, including Nobel Laureates Jim Peebles, Sir Roger Penrose and Kip Thorne – who is well known for developing the original idea for the 2014 film Interstellar.

For roughly 100 years, physics has been based on Einstein’s theory of relativity and quantum mechanics.

The theory of relativity has helped us understand the cosmos, leading to space travel and technology like atomic clocks, which govern GPS systems. Quantum mechanics is responsible for the electronics, lasers, computers, cell phones and plastics that support modern transportation, communications, medicine, agriculture and energy systems.

The two theories have provided countless breakthroughs but are seemingly contradictory – the theory of quantum gravity is meant to be the bridge between these two theories.

“The potential long-term ramifications of this discovery are so incredible that life on earth 100 years from now could look as miraculous to us now as today’s technology would have seemed to people living 100 years ago,” Stamp said.

The conference will be open to the public on Aug. 17 and provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn from the world’s pre-eminent physicists.

