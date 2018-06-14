(David Caron/Macrealty.com)

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

Forget mansions. If you’re one of the few British Columbians who can afford Vancouver’s hot housing market, why not go for a full-blown castle?

An East Vancouver home – certainly one of a kind – was listed earlier this month for nearly $2.3 million.

Custom-built and located in the Fraserhood neighbourhood, the 2,000-square-foot castle features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and 12-foot ceilings.

“Perfect for a young family,” the listing reads.

According to BC Assessment, the property was assessed in July 2017 at $1.85 million.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Just Posted

Ashcroft Karate Club members win multiple medals

The club dramatically improved its standing at the recent Canada Open Karate Championship.

B.C. Place will miss out on World Cup soccer celebration

Premier John Horgan doesn’t ‘regret for a minute’ pulling out

New Gold Rush Trail quest rolled out

Augmented reality quest goes from Vancouver to Barkerville and takes in more thn 200 missions.

New urgent primary care facility in Kamloops will serve entire region

Clinic at Royal Inland Hospital will relieve pressure on emergency department.

Local business favourites honoured at symposium

Participants in survey were asked to name favourite Gold Country eateries, markets, and more.

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

FIFA World Cup preview: Colombia, Poland prepared to advance to knockout stage as top-ranked squads in Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Calls for better truck driver training after overpass crash blocks B.C. highway

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Most Read