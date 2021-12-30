The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon is increasing camping fees in parks next year for the first time in two decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The Yukon territorial flag flies in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon is increasing camping fees in parks next year for the first time in two decades. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yukon raises 2022 camping fees for territorial parks, first jump in 20 years

An annual Yukon resident camping permit will increase from $50 to $100

Yukon is increasing camping fees in parks across the territory in 2022 for the first time in two decades.

Environment Minister Nils Clarke says the new fees will support the maintenance and sustainability of parks and campgrounds.

A night of camping will increase from $12 to $20, but fees will be $2 lower per night if paid in advance through a new online system.

An annual Yukon resident camping permit will increase from $50 to $100, then jump to $200 in 2023.

In a statement, the government says fees will continue to include firewood.

Only about 10 per cent of service costs at Yukon campgrounds are covered by fees but the government says 20 per cent of park costs will be offset by the added charges.

Clarke says even with the increase, Yukon will continue to have the lowest camping fees in the country.

“These new fees will help support the expansion of our park network in the future, build a financially sustainable park system and properly maintain parks for Yukoners now and for generations to come,” Clarke says in the statement.

