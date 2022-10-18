James Corden was temporarily banned from NYC restaurant for abusive behavior

Keith McNally, the owner of Balthazar in New York City, took to Instagram on Oct. 17 to let the public know why he had to “86” Corden from his establishment.

The CP Holiday Train will be returning to Ashcroft on Dec. 16, for its first in-person event since 2019. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
All aboard! CP Holiday Train coming back to Ashcroft on Dec. 16

(from l) Ashcroft councillor candidates Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Doreen Lambert, Joris Ekering, and Jonah Anstett answer questions during the Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum held on Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Facebook/Valley Community TV)
Ashcroft election sees 2 incumbent councillors return with mayor for another term

Cache Creek mayor-elect John Ranta. (Photo credit: ChristinaLea Photography)
John Ranta back as mayor of Cache Creek after defeating incumbent

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton