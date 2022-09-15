(Black Press Media Creative)

HelloFresh Beef Linked to E. coli Outbreak

Six people have been hospitalized so far after eating contaminated beef provided by HelloFresh. If you received ground beef from the food delivery service between July 2-21, throw it away. The contaminated meat is labeled “ground beef 85% lean/15% fat” with an “EST.46841” USDA inspection mark. On the side of the packaging, identification numbers read “EST#46841 L1 22 155” or “EST#46841 L5 22 155.”.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

The CDC also advises throwing out frozen ground beef that may be affected and washing anything it touched. On Sept. 14, the CDC said experts are trying to determine if any other beef is bad. Symptoms of E. coli poisoning, which typically start three to four days after consuming contaminated food, . include stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. According to the CDC, more cases could pop up, as “it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.”

FoodFood and Drink

Previous story
VIDEO: Tipping fatigue is hitting consumers as requests for gratuities increase

Just Posted

Curtain raiser of Nisga'a playwright Larry Guno's Bunk # 7 at REM Lee Theatre in Nov 2021. The play is set to tour northern B.C. next month. (Supplied photo)
Soul-searching play set in residential school prepares for reconciliation tour in northern B.C.

Caribou seen here in the Itcha-Ilgachuz herd continue to be the focus of recovery efforts. (Government of B.C. photo - Woodland Caribou Plan report)
Caribou recovery plan sees 156 wolves culled in West Chilcotin mountains in last 3 years

The Quesnel residence on Western Avenue. (Photo credit: Ashcroft CiB)
Ashcroft Communities in Bloom recognizes beautiful gardens all around the town

Clinton is going to have a threeway race for mayor in the 2022 civic elections (File photo)
Clinton municipal election heats up