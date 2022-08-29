(Black Press Media Creative)

Pumpkin Spice is back!

Starbucks Canada announced the return of the fan-favourite Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) to menus nationwide starting Tuesday, August 30, 2022 and other fall treats.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ashley Biden’s Diary Was Stolen by 2 Florida Residents

Just Posted

A semi on fire has closed the southbound lanes of the Coquihalla (Hwy 5) between Merritt and Hope. (Photo contributed)
Update: One person dead in fiery crash on Coquihalla Highway near Merritt

Wade Balbirnie, head referee for 100 Mile Minor Hockey. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
There is a shortage of minor hockey officials across Canada

A memorial for Dr. Michael Mthandazo has been set up by the 100 Mile House Soccer Fields' Clubhouse. (Lauren Keller photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Memorial for former Cariboo doctor erected at 100 Mile House soccer fields

Kai Quesnel (fourth from l beside flag) and a group of volunteers braved the heat on Aug. 16 to repaint the rainbow crosswalk on Railway Avenue at 4th Street in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Volunteers give Ashcroft’s rainbow crosswalk new burst of colour