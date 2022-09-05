Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

Ruby Works places flowers at the home of a victim who has been identified by residents as Wes Petterson in Weldon, Sask., on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. Works said that the 77-years-old victim was like an uncle to her. Saskatchewan RCMP say arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in the deadly stabbing rampage. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Heywood Yu

VIDEO: Suspect in Saskatchewan stabbing rampage found dead, brother still at large

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted

RCMP say Damien Sanderson, one of two suspects in a deadly stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan, has been found dead.

The body of the 31-year-old was discovered outdoors in a grassy area on the James Smith Cree Nation.

Police say he had visible injuries that were not self-inflicted.

His brother, 30-year-old Myles Sanderson, is the second suspect wanted in the stabbings.

Police say he is still at large, may be injured and could be in Regina.

Mounties say 10 others were killed and 18 others were injured in the stabbings at various locations on the First Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon on Sunday.

READ MORE: RCMP look for suspects after 10 dead, 18 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Saskatchewan

Previous story
Group has close encounter with shore-skimming orca pod in B.C.

Just Posted

Ashcroft hospital emergency closed sign, 2016. Photo credit: Barbara Roden
Ashcroft emergency department closed for weekend of Sept. 2-4

A U-13 match in the South Cariboo Minor Soccer Association in June 2019. The 2023 soccer season will have to be cancelled unless more volunteers are found. (Photo credit: Deanna Hayes)
2023 South Cariboo soccer season will be cancelled if key positions not filled

The newly-renovated Ashcroft Library had a soft reopening on Aug. 17, giving patrons an opportunity to see what’s new. (pictured) Looking from the back of the library towards the front door. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Ashcroft Library opens with plenty of changes and more to come

Calls to the Interior Crisis Line have increased by 25 per cent due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Interior Crisis Line Network are experiencing high volumes of calls relating to COVID-19 concerns. Photo courtesy of Pixabay.
Crisis line training sessions starting in September for Cariboo area