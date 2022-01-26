Tim Hortons asks customers to choose doughnut to benefit Special Olympics

Julie Black, a Special Olympics athlete and Tim Hortons employee, shows off a Choose to Include doughnut, which will be on sale Jan. 28-30 benefiting Special Olympics Canada. (Karl Yu/News Bulletin)

Sales of a special-edition doughnut from Tim Hortons will raise money for Special Olympians this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, Jan. 28-30, the Choose to Include doughnut, a chocolate cake ring with white frosting, multi-coloured sprinkles and whipped cream, will be sold at Tim Hortons locations across Canada. All proceeds from ‘Choose to Include’ doughnut sales will go to Special Olympics Canada, assisting people like Vancouver Island’s Julie Black.

Black, a Special Olympian and Tim Hortons employee, competes in bowling, basketball, swimming, floor hockey, soccer, softball, track-and-field and bocce in both winter and summer games. She said taking part in the Special Olympics is extremely important to her.

“It means just being able to do something I like to do, which is play sports,” said Black. “Hockey is something I never got to do in school because I was too short for the team, but I’m able to keep up to people that are [bigger than me] now … it definitely makes me feel like I can do things if I just set my mind to it.”

Craig McBride, owner of Tim Hortons locations at Wallace and Fifth streets, said the doughnut was conceived by Tim Hortons’ development team. McBride said he is happy to be taking part and is proud to have Black on his team.

“It’s such a great opportunity for us to access resources throughout the community and people like Julie that do have some barriers to employment, we are so proud that we can provide [work] that allows her to feel fulfilled … and for her to fill an incredible job where our customers really appreciate seeing her here,” said McBride.

Black likes the looks of the new doughnut.

“I like the colours of it, it’s really pretty, but I haven’t tasted it yet,” Black said with a laugh.

The 2022 Special Olympics World Winter Games have been delayed until January 2023 due to COVID-19.

