VIDEO: Bear cools off in pond, scared away by koi carp

A bear tried to cool off in a pond but got afraid of some koi. (Associated Press photo)

A black bear got into a backyard fishpond to cool off from the summer heat, but the darting resident koi carp were too strange for its peace of mind and the animal lumbered away less than two minutes after getting into the cool water. (July 13)

