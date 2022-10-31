A solar farm is pictured in Wasserleben near Wernigerode at the ‘Harz’ mountains, Germany, Thursday, July 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

VIDEO: Climate questions: What are the solutions?

Hundreds of potential solutions being explored

From cutting the planet’s reliance to fossil fuels to exploring new energy sources, there are already hundreds of potential solutions to address climate change that are being explored.

(AP video by Kwiyeon Ha and Rishi Lekhi)

