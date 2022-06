Around 10 p.m. Wednesday night, 50 firefighters responded to the blaze on East Hastings

Vancouver firefighters responded to a fire at Value Village at 1820 East Hastings around 10 p.m. on Wednesday June 29. (Shane MacKichan photo)

A fire ripped through a Value Village on East Hastings Street in Vancouver Wednesday night (June 29).

Crews responded to the three-alarm blaze around 10 p.m. Almost 50 firefighters attended the scene. Luckily, no injuries or fatalities were reported. The building itself is largely destroyed.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

