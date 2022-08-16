VIDEO: Moms take to B.C. streets, tying purple ribbons to honour 10,000 lives lost to drug poisonings

Advocates call for safe supply to stem the died of toxic drug deaths

Moms Stop the Harm tied purple ribbons along Robson Street in Vancouver on Tuesday Aug. 16 to memorialize the 10,000 people who have died of toxic drugs in B.C. since a public health emergency was declared in 2016. (Cole Schisler/Black Press Media)

Amid record-high toxic drug deaths in B.C., mothers who lost their children to poisonous drugs took to the streets of Vancouver to remember their loved ones.

Moms Stop the Harm, a network of Canadian families impacted by the toxic drug crisis, organized the event to memorialize the 10,000 people who have died since B.C.’s drug supply became a public health emergency in 2016.

Chris Bossley, a Moms Stop the Harm supporter, travelled from Maple Ridge to downtown Vancouver to hang ribbons along Robson Street. Bossley said that despite the government’s efforts in trying to expand access to addiction treatment facilities, only a safe regulated drug supply will stop people from dying.

“As long as we continue to believe that a treatment-based, abstinence-based approach is the only way to deal with this crisis, we’re never going to get anywhere.”

In 2022, at least 1,095 people in B.C. died of toxic drug overdoses between January and June — the highest number ever recorded in the first six months of a calendar year.

