VIDEO: Orcas hunt otters off coast of Vancouver Island

Denman Island family records a ‘once in a lifetime’ show from their home

A Denman Island family had some Sunday evening excitement, watching from their home as a pod of orcas came hunting for food.

“Dinner time on Denman last night as a group of orcas attacked a family of river otters in front of our deck,” said Lawrence Justrabo in a Monday morning Facebook post. “At least one missing otter, maybe more. Some survived. Once in a lifetime footage provided by an ever lucky 17-year-old who always seems to be in the right place at the right time.”

“I saw him eat the otter, yeah,” a female voice can be heard while the video plays. “I don’t think they (otters) were all there, I think one of the parents still has the babies. I did see one come in earlier, I think it was going out for food again… but it obviously will not be coming back…That was awful.”

The Record has reached out to the Justrabo family for additional comment.

ALSO: Orcas seen splashing and breaching off Hornby Island


QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

