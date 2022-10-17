Vancouver Mayor-elect Ken Sim arrives for a news conference in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

VIDEO: Vancouver gets its first Chinese Canadian mayor

Ken Sim will lead Vancouver for the next 4 years

Vancouver businessman Ken Sim has been elected the next mayor of Vancouver. Sim defeated Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart, posting an overwhelming victory after losing the mayor’s race to Stewart in 2018 by less than 1,000 votes.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Vancouver, Surrey voters elect new mayors; bring promises of more police, RCMP stays

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2022Mayor's RaceVancouver

Previous story
Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea’s military

Just Posted

(from l) Ashcroft councillor candidates Jessica Clement, Nadine Davenport, Doreen Lambert, Joris Ekering, and Jonah Anstett answer questions during the Ashcroft all-candidates’ forum held on Oct. 3. (Photo credit: Facebook/Valley Community TV)
Ashcroft election sees 2 incumbent councillors return with mayor for another term

Cache Creek mayor-elect John Ranta. (Photo credit: ChristinaLea Photography)
John Ranta back as mayor of Cache Creek after defeating incumbent

Roland Stanke, the new mayor of Clinton. (Photo submitted)
Roland Stanke new mayor of Clinton

School District No. 74 Area ‘D’ (Cache Creek) trustee-elect Carmen Ranta. (Photo credit: ChristinaLea Photography)
Carmen Ranta re-elected as school trustee in Rural Area ‘D’ (Cache Creek)