B.C. Premier John Horgan meets with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and federal officials in Vancouver for an announcement on hosting the 2025 Invictus Games, May 24, 2022. Horgan and other premiers have been calling for a larger federal share of health care funding. (B.C. government photo)

Western premiers call on Ottawa to come to the table to talk health-care dollars

Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility

Western Canada’s premiers say they want the federal government to come to the table to discuss more money for health care. Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the process have been angering at times while British Columbia Premier John Horgan says Ottawa is abdicating responsibility.

J-pod’s newest member is a girl

100 Mile’s Dell and Debbie Rempel and Aleta and Faron Bryan borrowed outfits from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary’s drama class to attend Clinton’s 155th annual May Ball. (Kelly Sinoski photo - 100 Mile Free Press).
Clinton’s annual 155th May Ball draws ‘full house’

(from l) Desert Daze Festival volunteers Ilanna Fortin, Wanda Dickenson, and Arnie Oram were part of a painting party working on the beer garden area of the Improvement District building in October 2021. (Photo credit: Desert Daze Festival)
Desert Daze volunteers hard at work organzing this year’s festival

A dumped load of commercial garbage within the TNRD containing an excessive amount of corrugated cardboard, which can easily be recycled at any TNRD Eco-Depot. (Photo credit: TNRD)
TNRD implements new bylaw making recycling cardboard mandatory

Peter Van Genne drives his team with the help of his navigator Corben Van Genne at the Huber Farm last Saturday. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Carriage racers compete in 70 Mile House