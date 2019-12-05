Looking for a new ride? Consider these 2020 vehicles

2020 sports cars, electric SUVs, and crossovers

If you are considering a new ride for 2020 consider getting behind the wheels of these vehicles below.

2020 Mazda 3 Hatchback

This sleek five-door hatchback is a compact car with an optional i-Activ all-wheel-drive† system. The Mazda 3 comes in three trims with the 186 horsepower and a 2.5 L 4-cylinder engine. It is equipped with the Bose sound system and premium safety features including lane assist, blind-spot monitoring, lane-departure warning, adaptive cruise control.

Mini Cooper SE

Mini’s first full-electric Cooper SE is coming up this spring in the U.S. It features zero-emissions and a motor powering 181 horsepower with 199 pound-feet of torque. It can be charged at home with a 120-volt power outlet and allows a range of nearly 235 to 270 kilometres. There are four drive modes from standard, sport, a mid setting that is also in GREEN mode, and GREEN + which is zero-emission. Buyers can now reserve this car.

2020 Cadillac XT6

Cadillac has opened its doors to a new crossover launching in a sports and premium luxury trim. The XT6 offers a 3.6-liter LGX V6 engine, creating 310 horsepower and 271 lb-ft of torque. An automatic nine-speed transmission and over 20 safety features are also a part of the package.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Ford claims that this mustang it’s most powerful street-legal vehicle ever. A 5.2-liter V8 engine that supercharges more than 700 horsepower and 625 lb.-ft of torque. The supercar also has a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission that shifts smoothly.

2020 Toyota Supra

This is Toyota’s newest sports car with turbocharged performance and an Inline-6 Cylinder engine. It offers 335 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. The sports car has rear-wheel drive and 50:50 weight distribution for sharp handling. Safety features include forward-collision warning lane-departure warning, automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection.

2020 Ford Mach-E

This is Ford’s first electric Mustang SUV. The Mach-E is available in five trims where the starting model has an estimated EPA range of 355 kilometers with a single charge and can accelerate 0-60 miles per hour (97 km/hr) in the mid-five-second range. The Mache-E will be available in late 2020 and the GT Performance Edition in Spring 2021. Pre-ordering is available in Canada and the first editions are set for release in late 2020 and other trims will follow in 2021.

If you’re interested in new or used vehicles, be sure to visit TodaysDrive.com to find your dream car today!

