B.C. finance ministry projections show improvement in economic growth, declining next year as recovery continues from the initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. finance ministry projections show improvement in economic growth, declining next year as recovery continues from the initial slump due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (B.C. government)

B.C. forecasts $4.8 billion deficit as province’s revenues rise

Increased tax take, federal transfers reduce forecast by half

The B.C. government took in $6.2 billion more than forecast in its spring budget, finance ministry results for the first quarter of the fiscal year show.

Federal funding for COVID-19 response and promised increases in federal child care funding reduced the projected deficit for 2021-21 to $4.8 billion. with higher-than-expected personal and corporate income tax and natural resource revenues, the finance ministry reported Monday. That was offset by increased provincial spending on services such as health care, and costs of an intense forest fire season in B.C.

B.C.’s gross domestic product is now forecast to grow by 6.0 per cent in 2021 and 4.0 per cent in 2022, with continued improvement in employment. B.C.’s unemployment rate for August was 6.2 per cent, down from more than 13 per cent at the beginning of the pandemic early 2020.

“We have all been impacted by the pandemic, and the collective actions of British Columbians have brought us through this unprecedented challenge together,” Finance Minister Selina Robinson said Sept. 13. “This is the driving force behind B.C.’s faster-than-expected economic recovery and our improved outlook.”

RELATED: B.C. budget forecasts improvement from $10 billion deficit

RELATED: B.C. spending balloons, beyond COVID-19 response

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
B.C. releases smartphone app for reading COVID-19 vaccine cards
Next story
‘Disrespectful’: B.C. First Nations blast NDP’s forest renewal effort

Just Posted

Votes in the upcoming federal election can now be cast at the Elections Canada office on Railway Avenue in Ashcroft. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Voting is open for 2021 federal election, in person and by mail

This bold bruin was snapped on the roof of Sundance Guest Ranch south of Ashcroft on Aug. 23. (Photo credit: Outi Divin)
Do your part in keeping bears in the wild where they belong

Retardant being sprayed in the area of the Tremont Creek wildfire near Barnes Lake, July 2021. The TNRD estimates that more than 160 structures have been lost in the region due to wildfires, and assessments are still ongoing. (Photo credit: BC Wildfire Service)
Excluding Lytton, more than 160 structures lost to fires in TNRD

While some COVID-19 regulations remain in place in district schools, this school year will see a return to more like normal in classrooms and on buses. (Photo credit: Journal files)
District schools returning to more like normal for the new year