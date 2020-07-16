B.C. Premier John Horgan takes questions at the B.C. legislature, February 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

The B.C. government getting close to $2 billion in the latest federal aid package for provinces, including help for paid sick leave in the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John Horgan says.

After a lengthy conference call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other premiers July 16, Horgan congratulated Trudeau for putting $1.1 billion toward paid leave across the country “to make sure that people don’t go to work sick.”

Horgan, Yukon Premier Sandy Silver and Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister spearheaded the effort to extend sick pay to people who don’t have it from their employers. Details on whether the program will be delivered via the Employment Insurance or another method are still to be worked out, but it will be “nationally funded and nationally coordinated,” Horgan said.

He credited provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry for making infection control in workplaces a central part of the province’s relaxing of pandemic controls.

“Dr. Henry made it pretty clear to me early on in the pandemic that the biggest challenge we had in the restart was making sure that people didn’t go to work when they had potential symptoms that could lead to transmission to other workers or customers in the economy,” Horgan said.

The latest federal aid includes 50-50 shared support with B.C. on keeping transit operating and helping municipalities with their costs.

“There’s an increase in funding for mental health issues,” Horgan said. “There’s an increase in funding for child care. There’s an increase in funding for vulnerable populations, those with disabilities, and more to come in that regard.”

RELATED: Ottawa, provinces agree on $19M COVID-19 aid package

RELATED: B.C.’s ban on evictions for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$5 billion fall tax bill too much for B.C. business, NDP told
Next story
COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Just Posted

Cache Creek receives grant funding for flood mitigation plan

Finished plan will help Village identify flood management priorities going forward

Clinton Community Forest disburses grants of more than $250,000

Village of Clinton and community organizations benefit from yearly profits

Ashcroft Museum plans walking tour, painting sessions, and more

One project seeks video and audio memories of Ashcroft and area

Limited ‘on demand’ bus service to start in Cache Creek in August

Notes from Cache Creek council

Local libraries starting to reopen, resume normal services

Patrons will once again be able to visit their local library, but there will be a few changes

21 more COVID-19 cases recorded in B.C., no new deaths

There are a total of 192 active confirmed cases across the province

Nearly 6 people died from overdoses each day in June as B.C. sees continued spike

The death toll from an increasing toxic drug supply killed 175 people in B.C. in June

COVID-19: B.C.’s eviction ban for unpaid rent to end Sept. 1

Landlords must wait until July 2021 for full repayment

Suspended B.C. Mountie charged with 34 counts of voyeurism, three counts of sex assault

Andrew Seangio, 35, turned himself into police in connection to the charges in Ottawa

RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

Scammers often ask for help and offer fake jewelry as collateral

Province announces $1.1 million in funding to restore caribou habitat

The seven projects are taking place across the province

B.C. gets $2 billion in latest COVID-19 federal aid package

Sick leave, transit backed by Ottawa, John Horgan says

West Coast Trail to remain closed to overnight camping for rest of the year

Broken Islands and Long Beach Unit of Pacific Rim National Park Reserve also off limits

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit faces new accusations

‘Const. Browning and the RCMP have engaged in conduct that is reprehensible and deserves punishment’

Most Read