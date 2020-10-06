Logging trucks gather from around the B.C. Interior to head to downtown Vancouver for protest and meeting with NDP government officials at the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention, Sept. 27, 2019. (B.C. Logging Convoy/Facebook)

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

A year ago, NDP leader John Horgan’s government was facing a long truck convoy of out-of-work loggers in downtown Vancouver and farmers protesting on the B.C. legislature steps in Victoria.

One of the issues was the province’s move to cancel a $25 million “rural dividend” fund, shelving community applications to diversify local economies that have lost forest and other industrial employment. The money went toward retraining and other relief for the four latest victims of rural mill closures, Quesnel, Fort St. James, Vavenby and Chasm.

That kind of cost restraint goes out the window with the B.C. NDP’s pandemic election plan, which features a $3 billion-per-year “recovery investment fund” to add to the government’s $23 billion capital works budget for schools, roads, hospitals and other infrastructure.

The NDP platform, the first to be released in full for the surprise Oct. 24 election, also adds another $400 million program to “revitalize community infrastructure,” likely based on applications from municipalities like the late, lamented rural dividend.

RELATED: NDP launches platform, more COVID-19 payments

RELATED: We’ll get on with Massey bridge, B.C. Liberals say

The big news on forest policy is a vow to “dedicate a specific portion of the annual allowable cut towards higher value producers who can demonstrate their ability to create new jobs.” That is a step beyond additional fees and wood salvage regulations that the NDP government has imposed on an industry with widespread shutdowns in recent years.

The NDP platform promises only to continue “significant investments” in tree planting, wildfire protection and silviculture. Other industries get more vague support.

“We’ll create a Mining Innovation Hub to identify and support innovation, offering training for workers in new technologies, regulatory excellence, environmental management and low-carbon approaches,” the party says.

Agriculture gets a similar mention, with a promise of a new “regenerative agriculture network” to merge traditional farming with technologies “such as robotics, precision farming, and mesh networks.”

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsBC Votes 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. VOTES 2020: BC Liberals vow to end ICBC monopoly, open market to private insurance

Just Posted

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the Interior Health region is at 535

Outbreak at Penticton’s Westview Place

The respiratory infection outbreak is not COVID, says IH

Two new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases in the region is at 533

Controversy in Spences Bridge over fate of EV charging station

Community members upset over request that BC Hydro meet demands or remove station

B.C. records 102 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths; officials say curve is flattening

No new health-care facility or community outbreaks

COVID testing up for youth but B.C.’s top doctor says in-classroom transmission low

No youth or children have died due to the virus, and hospitalizations are less than one per cent.

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP vows log quotas, community building fund

Forest, industrial communities look for help in election platforms

Guitarist Eddie Van Halen dead at age 65 after long battle with cancer

Rocker had formed Van Halen in the 1970s with his brother

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

‘I still wanted a reason to celebrate’: Tl’etinqox chief ties the knot in historic wedding

Amidst the pandemic and his own health scare Chief Joe Alphonse marries Chastity Davis

B.C. VOTES 2020: NDP launches platform with more borrowing

News COVID-19 payments up to $1,000 per household

B.C. nurse suspended for not following COVID-19 protocols

The B.C. College of Nursing Professionals said the nurse failed to adhere to science-based infection control practices

Most Read