Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

A Victoria-based non-profit called “Think Local First” is extending its gift card promotion to communities around B.C. as their businesses work their way out of COVID-19-related closures.

With help from the Northern Initiative Trust, the B.C. Economic Development Association and corporate sponsorship from Vancity, the website supportlocalbc.com is signing up communities and businesses in all regions of B.C. Participants are asked to buy gift certificates through the website in denominations of $10, $25, $50 and $100 that can be redeemed in the months ahead after businesses have begun to recover.

“These purchases will provide an injection of current cash flow of businesses that have had to temporarily close their doors,” the website says. “Our hope is that you will wait to use the cards at least one month after the pandemic has passed and businesses have reopened their locations.”

As of May 8, the program has business listings for communities including 100 Mile House, Abbotsford, Ashcroft, Burns Lake, Chilliwack, Delta, Fort St. James, Fraser Lake, Haida Gwaii, Agassiz-Harrison, Houston, Kitimat, Langley, Lillooet, Mackenzie, Maple Ridge, Mission, Pitt Meadows, Prince Rupert, Quesnel, Smithers, Surrey, Telkwa, Terrace, Tofino, Ucluelet, Valemount, Victoria, Wells and Williams Lake.

RELATED: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

RELATED: COVID-19 federal wage subsidy program extended past June

The new initiative comes as the B.C. government begins relaxing public health restrictions to allow businesses to restart in phases. Phase two adds to essential businesses that have been operating through the pandemic, including retail, hair salons and other personal services, restaurants, cafes and pubs that have sufficient physical distance measures and office-based work sites.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
London Drugs launches cowbell fundraiser to help make noise for health-care workers

Just Posted

In 1895 a newcomer to Ashcroft decided to start a newspaper

‘We came to Ashcroft to publish a Mining Journal and mind our own business’

Decision made to cancel 2020 South Cariboo minor soccer season

League had hoped to have late start to season and continue in September

Lack of housing and housing diversity in Ashcroft, says report

Details from the April 27 Ashcroft council meeting

Cache Creek council holds short but sweet regular meeting

There was little to discuss at the April 27 meeting before council moved in camera

Ashcroft budget live stream meeting went well, says mayor

Despite a few technical difficulties, attendance and participation were good

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. unemployment rate more than doubles in April

More than 400,000 applied for B.C. emergency benefit

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Most Read