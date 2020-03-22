Interfor has announced curtailments in all the regions where they have forestry operations. (Black Press file photo)

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

As many sectors of the economy in B.C. have slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forestry giant Interfor is bracing for the virus’ effects on the lumber market. In a Wednesday, March 18 press release, the company announced it would be curtailing production by 35 million board feet per week which represents approximately 60 per cent of its production capacity. The curtailments will initially be for a two-week period and will then be evaluated regularly.

Read More: Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Read More: Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Along with the production curtailments, the company is to reduce capital expenditures by approximately $140 Million over the course of 2020 and 2021. The release stated expenditures would be evaluated as market conditions continue to evolve.

“We are very focused on ensuring the health and safety of our employees as well as adapting to the evolving market conditions,” said Ian Fillinger, Interfor’s President and CEO.

Read More: Canadian coronavirus morning update: Parliament to reconvene, Nova Scotia declares emergency

Read More: World COVID-19 morning update, March 22: New York governor wants military mobilized

Interfor operates mills and woodlots in B.C. and in the Pacific Northwest and Southern regions of the United States. The production curtailments will affect all the regions the company operates in.

The company’s B.C. presence includes the Acorn Mill in Delta and the Adams Lake mill in Chase as well as operations in Castlegar, Campbell River and Grand Forks.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirusforestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Real Estate Association calls for stop to open houses during pandemic
Next story
B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Just Posted

Interior Health cancels day programs, prioritizes admissions to protect seniors receiving care

Respite care, day programs cancelled as health authority ready themselves for COVID-19

More than 400 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in B.C.

27 people are currently in hospital with 12 people in intensive care

Three new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Interior Health, bringing total to 12

One new death in province at Lynn Valley Care Home in North Vancouver

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Researchers study how pandemic affecting people’s mental health

Dr. Anita DeLongis, a UBC health psychologist, wants to hear from public online

B.C. lays out guidelines for construction industry, but keeps sites open

Rules include staying two metres apart ‘where possible’

Forestry giant Interfor curtails operations in the face of COVID-19

Forestry giant set to reduce production by 60 per cent for at least two weeks.

B.C. to allow restaurants to hire laid-off servers to deliver alcohol

Restaurants are allowed to use unemployed servers to deliver liquor products

B.C. scientist one of many fighting coronavirus pandemic on dozens of fronts

The federal government awarded almost $27 million in grants to coronavirus-related research

Victoria-area youth at house party tell police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

Victoria Police broke up a house party Saturday night

World COVID-19 morning update, March 22: New York governor wants military mobilized

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

Most Read