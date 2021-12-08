The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver says home sales activity in the area for the month of October remain below long-term historical averages. A real estate sign is pictured in Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, June, 12, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS Jonathan Hayward

Mortgage rates predicted return to pre-pandemic levels of 3% by late 2022, BCREA says

First rate increase from Bank of Canada is expected in mid-2022

Although Canadians have seen record-low interest rates during the pandemic, the B.C. Real Estate Association said it expects the average five-year fixed rates to return to pre-COVID levels by the quarter four of 2022.

The association said their forecast is based on the Bank of Canada’s timetable for tightening monetary policy. The bank announced Wednesday (Dec. 8) that it will hold firm on its overnight interest rate of 0.25 per cent.

In a statement, the central bank also said it doesn’t expect to raise the trendsetting rate until some time between April and September next year, which is unchanged from its previous guidance.

The BCREA said that two rate increases – the first expected in mid-2022 – from the central bank next year would bring the overnight rate to 0.75 per cent, implying a variable rate of two per cent and a fixed rate of three per cent. The group also cited the bank’s ending of its earlier quantitative easing, which is the buying up of billions of dollars in federal government bonds to keep interest rates low.

Now, the bank has halted purchases of new bonds, except to replace existing holdings that mature.

READ MORE: Bank of Canada ends quantitative easing, leaves interest rates untouched

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Real estate

Previous story
Business holiday parties OK for more than 50, B.C. tourism group says
Next story
Company behind proposed Calgary-Banff rail link asks province to kick in

Just Posted

One of the many damaged sections along Highway 1 between Spences Bridge and Merritt. (Photo credit: Ministry of Transportation)
Province committed to rebuilding Highway 8 after massive damage

Santa getting ready for a test drive through Clinton during the parade on Nov. 26. He’ll be making another visit to the village on Dec. 18. (Photo credit: Crystal Ann Smith)
Plenty of holiday spirit to go around as Christmas gets closer

(Photo: Metro creative stock)
Vaccination rates among children vary across Interior Health region

A survey of Vernon School District staff members found that 92 per cent have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. (Metro creative stock)
TNRD to require employees, contractors, volunteers to be fully vaccinated