Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products announced capital investments totalling $29 million at operations in Saltair, Nanaimo and Chemainus. (Black Press Media file photo)

Western Forest Products to temporarily reduce lumber production levels in December

Reduction being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

Western Forest Products Inc. says it will temporarily reduce its lumber production levels for the rest of the year.

The Vancouver-based forest products company says the reduction will amount to about 200 million fewer board feet.

It says the reduction is being made to manage inventory levels to current market conditions.

The reduction will be spread across its B.C. manufacturing business throughout December, but will not interrupt remanufacturing or shipping operations.

Lumber production at the impacted sites will resume in January 2023 and the company says it will keep evaluating market conditions to balance production and demand.

Western has a lumber capacity in excess of one billion board feet from seven sawmills and operates four remanufacturing facilities and two glulam manufacturing facilities.

RELATED: Western Forest Products announces $29 million in upgrades at central Island operations

RELATED: Western Forest Products shuts Port Alberni sawmill for six months

forestrysoftwood lumber

Previous story
Bank of Canada lost $522 million in third quarter, marking first loss in its history

Just Posted

The former Immaculate Heart of Mary shrine property on Stage Road in Cache Creek contains 26 hotel-style bedrooms. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Cache Creek submits Expression of Interest in former church site

The Urgent and Primary Care Centre at the Ashcroft Hospital and Health Site is piloting a ‘Virtual Doctor’ program through May 2023. (Photo credit: Journal files)
New ‘virtual doctor’ pilot program now underway in Ashcroft

A new children’s section has been created at the back of the Ashcroft Lbrary where a storage room used to be (l), beside the meeting room. (Photo credit: Barbara Roden)
Public invited to grand reopening of renovated Ashcroft Library

The Coquihalla Highway at 9:09 a.m. on Tuesday morning (Nov. 29). The Coq and the Okanagan Connector are expecting 20-35 centimetres of snow over the next 24 hours. (DriveBC)
STORM WATCH: 20-35 cm of snow expected on major B.C. Interior highways