Lt. Gordon Flowerdew of Walhachin, who was awarded the Victoria Cross 100 years ago.

100 years ago, a Walhachin soldier was awarded the Victoria Cross

Lt. Gordon Flowerdew received the award posthumously after distinguishing himself in battle.

WALHACHIN BOY DIES IN THE BATTLE

But Gets Victoria Cross, Highest Award for Courage in Empire

From The Ashcroft Journal, May 11, 1918

By R.D. Cumming

Captain Gordon Flowerdew of Walhachin has been awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest award for courage the Empire knows. It is no surprise to those who knew him well that Gordon should have distinguished himself to such a marked extent, as he stood out by reason of his remarkable energy and unselfishness. He will be terribly missed here as he took such a leading part in everything that was going on, and excelled in all sports.

He was storekeeper in the Walhachin stores here for about five years previous to the war and his sister who was here for some time married Mr. Miller Higgs, and is now living in Victoria. A younger brother also joined the Strathcona Horse with him and has been wounded. Gordon left here as a sergeant with the B.C. Horse, being transferred to the Strathcona Horse at Valcartier with the rest of the boys, and shortly afterwards he got his commission in the same regiment.

He would have been about 32 at the time of his death.

He was severely wounded at the head of his squadron after a very gallant action against the enemy which he carried through on his own initiative, and died in the clearing station. It is hoped that fuller details will be published when the news is received of the awarding of the Victoria Cross to his mother. We are full of pride in the honour he has gained but none the less it is a terrible blow to his family and friends, for nothing in the world could make up for Gordon himself.

[Editor’s note: Gordon Flowerdew was 33 years old, and a lieutenant, when he was severely injured while leading a cavalry charge—Canada’s first and last major one—at the small but important Battle of Moreuil Wood in France on March 30, 1918. He succumbed to his injuries the next day, and his mother later received his Victoria Cross in a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.]


